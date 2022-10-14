Electric scooter rider killed in Brooklyn accident

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An electric scooter rider lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn.
Police say the 49-year-old man on the scooter was traveling north on East 17th Street when he collided with a Mercedes traveling westbound on Avenue L on Friday afternoon.
The scooter driver was taken to Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Mercedes driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The scooter rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators said.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.