Electric scooter rider killed in Brooklyn accident

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An electric scooter rider lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn.

Police say the 49-year-old man on the scooter was traveling north on East 17th Street when he collided with a Mercedes traveling westbound on Avenue L on Friday afternoon.

The scooter driver was taken to Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mercedes driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The scooter rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators said.

