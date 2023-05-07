  • Watch Now
3 dead after fiery car crash in Brooklyn: police

Sunday, May 7, 2023 2:15PM
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Three people are dead and fourth hospitalized following a car crash Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened on Fourth Avenue at 65th Street in Bay Ridge at 7:46 a.m.

Police say three people were killed after their vehicle struck a tree before bursting into flames.

A fourth passenger is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

