3 dead after fiery car crash in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Three people are dead and fourth hospitalized following a car crash Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened on Fourth Avenue at 65th Street in Bay Ridge at 7:46 a.m.

Police say three people were killed after their vehicle struck a tree before bursting into flames.

A fourth passenger is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

