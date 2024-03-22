1 person killed after fire rips through 2-story home in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at a two-story building on Regent Place and East 21 Street.
A total of 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the blaze.
Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.
