1 person killed after fire rips through 2-story home in Brooklyn

Firefighters were on the scene in Flatbush, where a fire broke out at a home and left one dead.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at a two-story building on Regent Place and East 21 Street.

A total of 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the blaze.

Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.

