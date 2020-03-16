Man found dead after building fire in Brooklyn; suspect in custody

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in the basement of an apartment building after a fire in Brooklyn, police say.The incident happened on Jefferson Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Authorities say the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive with severe burns after the fire was extinguished.A 54-year-old male was at the scene when the fire was extinguished and was taken into custody for questioning.The cause of death is under investigation.----------