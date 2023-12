Fire rages through 2 apartment buildings in Gowanus, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire that started in a multi-family home and spread to another in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out just after 11:00 a.m. on 9th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue in the Gowanus section.

Expect smoke and traffic delays in area, the FDNY says. People nearby should avoid smoke and close windows.

No reports of injuries.

This is breaking news and will be updated.