Lithium-ion battery caused fire that left 3 dead, 14 injured in Crown Heights: FDNY

Kemberly Richardson has the latest details from Crown Heights.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY revealed Monday that a lithium-ion battery is to blame for a deadly fire in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured in the fast-moving fire in a brownstone on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Albany Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Albertha West, the 81-year-old matriarch of the family was killed in the fire -- the home was her family compound where she watched generations grow up.

Albertha's son Michael West, 58, and her 33-year-old grandson, Jamiyl were also killed in the fire.

Most of the other patients at the scene were assessed for smoke inhalation and released.

One firefighter suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

It's unclear whether smoke detectors were inside and operational at the time.

Officials said the total number killed by lithium-ion batteries in New York City this year alone is now up to 17.

