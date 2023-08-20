Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire blazing through store in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire crews are working to put out a five-alarm fire blazing in Williamsburg.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Lee Avenue and Hooper Street just before noon Sunday.

Officials say the flames appear to have started in a chocolate shop and have now spread to neighboring retail stores.

Authorities say at least one person, possibly a firefighter, has been reportedly injured. Firefighters inside the building were ordered to vacate in order to fight the fire from the outside.

Smoke could be seen clouding across the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Officials say that residents should expect smoke and traffic delays near the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.