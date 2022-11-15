32 alleged members of rival Brooklyn gangs facing more than 100 charges

A years-long investigation by NYPD detectives has led to more than 100 charges against 32 alleged members of rival Brooklyn gangs. N.J. Burkett has the story.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the results of 'Operation Close Quarters' Tuesday, a takedown of more than 30 gang members linked to a string of shootings that have terrorized Brownsville, some of them high profile.

These shootings are believed to be linked to the continuing tensions between the Woo and Choo street gangs.

The Brooklyn DA says the investigation revealed 19 shootings, which injured 14 people, killing two of them, and involved victims as young as 3 years old.

Investigators say some of the men charged boasted about and took credit for shootings on social media and in music videos.

In the past, Gonzalez has alleged "these gang members' primary activity is to track rivals and to shoot at each other on sight on the streets of Brooklyn."

One crime solved in this takedown was the shooting of a three-year-old girl outside a day care in Brownsville in March.

Daleek Habersham aka "Daleek EBK" and Princess Chambers aka "Princess Quinn" are arrested in that case. They are reputed members of the Choo street gang.

