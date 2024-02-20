Greenpoint music venue shut down by DOB for operating without permits

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Buildings shut down a well-known rock venue in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Saint Vitus Bar, on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, was closed by inspectors in the middle of a band's performance Friday night.

They say they received complaints in previous years about the bar and that the venue operating without the proper permits.

As a result, officials conducted an inspection and said they found approximately 250 people assembled in an illegal eating and drinking establishment.

They issued a violation to the property owner for "operating the unpermitted place of assembly, contrary to the legal occupancy of the building."

DOB officials said it is the second time the venue has been issued a violation. The other violation was given in July 2023.

Saint Vitus' owners say they're working to resolve the issue to re-open its doors.

