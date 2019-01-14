Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street

A man was left in the street critically injured.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is critically injured after he was left laying in the street after an apparent hit and run in Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Third Avenue at 51st Street in Sunset Park.

Police say the victim, identified as 27-year-old Fernando Trejo, was found in the street after the crash.

He was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Investigators are now looking for surveillance video that may have captured the car involved.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

