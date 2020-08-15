Brooklyn man fatally shot in front of apartment, suspect on the run

Officials say 28-year-old Deshawn Reid was shot in front of the apartment building where he lives on Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush around 4 p.m.
First responders found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.
An ambulance took the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are searching for a silver Pathfinder vehicle.
It's unknown which direction the suspect fled in.
Police have made no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
