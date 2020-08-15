Brooklyn man fatally shot in front of apartment, suspect on the run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6370953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 22-year-old man charged with murder and manslaughter for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old sister's boyfriend and then setting him on fire was arraigned Friday and ordered hel

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.Officials say 28-year-old Deshawn Reid was shot in front of the apartment building where he lives on Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush around 4 p.m.First responders found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.An ambulance took the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police say they are searching for a silver Pathfinder vehicle.It's unknown which direction the suspect fled in.Police have made no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.----------