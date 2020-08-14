22-year-old man held without bail in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- The 22-year-old man charged with murder and manslaughter for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old sister's boyfriend and then setting him on fire was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail.

Authorities say Adones Betances killed 18-year-old Winston Ortiz during a dispute on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx around 3 p.m. Wednesday.


The victim had believed in the past days that his younger girlfriend was breaking up with him, his family said. Those fears appeared allayed when she called him and told him she wanted to meet, and detectives are now looking into whether she was instead luring him to his death.

Ortiz reportedly identified his killer to responding police, who said his final words to the officers before he was taken away on a stretcher was his mother's phone number.

Related: Family of Bronx teen stabbed, set on fire speaks out about the tragedy
EMBED More News Videos

Family of a Bronx teen who was fatally stabbed and set on fire Wednesday, speaks out about the horrific tragedy.


"He cared so much about the people that he loved, he was just the best person," his brother, Wilson Ortiz, said. "I still cant believe that, what goes through your mind that you go through the lengths and brutally murder someone like that?"


Police say Betances stabbed Ortiz twice in the back and once in the chest, doused him with an accelerent, lit a match, and set him on fire.

Ortiz sustained burns over 90% of his body. He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As he was being led out of the police precinct in handcuffs, Betances told reporters he was framed.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the age difference between the young couple was unsettling to some and was the apparent motive for the attack.

Now, the devastated family is pleading for justice.


"Our family is in so much pain after this tragic loss," the victim's aunt, Victoria Ortiz, wrote on Facebook. "He was ALWAYS in church, his house, or with family. He was such a quiet and sweet kid. Always willing to help and do whatever was asked of him. For something like this to happen is just unimaginable!"
She created a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $35,000 as of late Friday afternoon.

ALSO TRENDING | Homeless ruining quality of life on Upper West Side, residents say

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citycrimemurderman injurednypdabc7ny instagramfireteen killedfire safetyteenstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Teen set on fire has died, police searching for suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
5-year-old shot, killed point-blank while outside in NC
COVID-19 Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday
Jersey City issues boil water advisory after 'irregularity' found
City Council members want to delay NYC in-person learning
NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November election
Vanessa Guillen's public memorial underway at her high school
Show More
2 men cut through roll-down gate, steal ATM from NYC bodega
3 people shot at backyard party in Queens
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News