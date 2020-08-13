22-year-old man arrested in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire in Bronx

Adones Betances is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Winston Ortiz.
Ortiz was mortally wounded just after 3 p.m., after Betances allegedly poured gasoline on him, lit a match, and set him on fire.
According to police, the incident happened after a dispute on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
They say the victim didn't live in the building and that his killer was already on the fifth floor when the victim arrived.
Ortiz was stabbed twice in the back and once in the chest. The suspect then poured accelerant on him and set Ortiz on fire. He sustained burns over 90% of his body.
He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives believe Ortiz's death was the culmination of a longstanding dispute over his 15-year-old girlfriend who police say is Betances' younger sister.
Now, the devastated family is pleading for justice.
"Our family is in so much pain after this tragic loss," the victim's aunt, Victoria Ortiz, wrote on Facebook. "He was ALWAYS in church, his house, or with family. He was such a quiet and sweet kid. Always willing to help and do whatever was asked of him. For something like this to happen is just unimaginable!"
She created a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $10,000 as of late Thursday morning.
Detectives are looking for an approximately 17-year-old Hispanic male approximately 5-foot-10, last seen wearing all black and a blue surgical mask. He was carrying a book bag.
Fire Marshals and the NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad were on the scene.
Detectives are still searching for a motive, and so far, no arrests have been made.
