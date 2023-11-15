Woman ID'd as person of interest after man attacked with hot cup of coffee in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have identified a person of interest in a hate crime after a 40-year-old man was attacked at a playground in Brooklyn a week ago.

The attack happened on November 7 at Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene.

The victim, who is not Palestinian and is of Indian descent, was with his 18-month-old son, when a woman threw a cup of coffee in his face and accused him of supporting Hamas.

Neither the victim nor his son were hurt in the incident, police say.

Authorities say they have probable cause to arrest the woman, who was identified from numerous tips to CrimeStoppers and are actively looking for her.

They say she lives near the playground where the attack happened.

No arrests have been made so far.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.