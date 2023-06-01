Human remains discovered inside third-floor apartment in Brooklyn

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A gruesome discovery was made inside an apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
Human remains were found inside the building located at 196 13th Street in the Gowanus section just after 2 p.m.
Officers were told by construction workers that they recovered "highly decomposed human remains" inside a third-floor apartment.
RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
An investigation is underway.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.