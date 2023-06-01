  • Watch Now
Human remains discovered inside third-floor apartment in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 2:33AM
GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A gruesome discovery was made inside an apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Human remains were found inside the building located at 196 13th Street in the Gowanus section just after 2 p.m.

Officers were told by construction workers that they recovered "highly decomposed human remains" inside a third-floor apartment.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is underway.

