Police arrest suspect in Brooklyn bus stop shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of three MTA evasion workers in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of MTA evasion workers in Brooklyn.

Samuel White, 49, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment for the incident that targeted three MTA employees.

Officials say members of the MTA's Eagle Team were walking White to the fare machine at the bus stop in East New York when he allegedly became enraged and opened fire.

One of the bullets grazed one of the MTA employees in the back of the leg.

The wound was discovered when the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital.

"Guns have absolutely no place on mass transit. The violent actions of this individual endangered the lives of transit workers, just for being asked to pay his fare to ride the bus," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in response to the arrest of the shooting suspect. "We are grateful for the efforts of the NYPD resulting in a rapid arrest of this perpetrator and urge prosecutors to deliver maximum justice for the victims."

Detectives say White was successfully tracked down thanks to "crystal clear" surveillance video from a bus camera.

