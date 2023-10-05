Friends remember Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson fatally stabbed on sidewalk

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- As friends and family remember a Brooklyn activist for his selfless acts and outgoing personality, police continue to search for his killer.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed to death while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend, in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack.

Officials say Carson put himself between his stabber and his girlfriend before the fatal attack.

Carson is remembered for his unwavering passion for change and brimming with positivity and joy and the tragedy has left a community in mourning.

"It's incredibly tragic," said Blair Horner, Carson's former boss at the New York Public Interest Research Group, who shared he was passionate about his work. "A life full of promise is snuffed out. And the world is a worse place for it, and we'll miss him dearly."

"I met Ryan when I was 19 and we were both students at Pratt Institute studying writing. Ryan and I actually became close friends because I was experiencing a time in my life where I had nowhere to live and not enough money to eat everyday, to be perfectly frank. Ryan offered me up a space to live, he barely knew me by many measures, and he really helped me through that difficult summer and helped me get back on my feet," said Hannah Holden, friend of the victim. "That was how our friendship began and that's the kind of person he was, he was so incredibly generous, he was so supportive of people, he was an amazing person."

He touched many people's lives.

An 18-year-old male suspect is now being sought in the stabbing. Police say he was enrolled in a learn to work program at a school in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

They are currently searching for him in the area and other locations, such as around Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene, where he is known to frequent.

The suspect was identified as "Brian" by a mystery woman who arrived immediately after the fatal stabbing, according to detectives, who determined that connection via surveillance video and witness interviews.

The NYPD released images of both the suspect and his girlfriend. NYPD

The unidentified suspect is said to have had prior summonses for disorderly conduct in 2022.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said there were no prior interactions between Carson and his girlfriend and the suspect.

They were sitting on a bench having a conversation, then got up to walk to her apartment when the suspect turned to them, police said.

Police have not released the identify of the assailant, but detectives have surveillance video of the murder from a deli located near the crime scene.

