Brooklyn Nets hold auditions for kids dance team

The Brooklyn Nets are holding open auditions Saturday at St. Joseph's University for the Kids Dance Team.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets are looking for new team members ... who like to dance!

The NBA team is holding auditions Saturday at St. Joseph's University in Brooklyn.

Auditions for the Kids Dance Team will be for the upcoming basketball season.

They are open to children between the ages of six and 15, with at least two years of dance training.

The dance team was created in 2012, during the Nets' inaugural season at the Barclay's Center.

