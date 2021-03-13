women's history month

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in her hometown of Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn.

It is a lasting tribute to the late justice.

The bronze sculpture features two steps at its base, signifying Ginsburg's climb to reach the nation's high court.

RELATED | New mural honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg going up in East Village
The larger-than-life tribute to the legendary RBG is almost complete in NYC.



"We must carry Justice Ginsburg's torch of justice. We have to insure that women have equal, economic opportunities," Democratic New York Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said at the unveiling. "Justice Ginsburg's force on the bench is surely missed, but her legacy will live on."

A proclamation was also issued declaring March 15 as "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day" in Brooklyn. That day would have been her 88th birthday.



This is New York City's 7th statue honoring a woman.

RELATED | Rutgers residence hall renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A landmark residence hall at Rutgers University in Newark, will be renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



