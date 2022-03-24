Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two pigs were pulled from a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.The pigs made it out of a warehouse at 108 Van Dyke Street in Red Hook around 1:20 a.m.The FDNY says the pigs were someone's pets from a neighboring building and wandered into the warehouse that was used to store production equipment.The owners eventually claimed the pigs, who were not injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------