Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn

The pigs made it out of a warehouse at 108 Van Dyke Street in Red Hook around 1:20 a.m.
The FDNY says the pigs were someone's pets from a neighboring building and wandered into the warehouse that was used to store production equipment.
The owners eventually claimed the pigs, who were not injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | NYPD introduces emotional support dogs to help officers cope with stress of job
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip