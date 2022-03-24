Pets & Animals

Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two pigs were pulled from a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

The pigs made it out of a warehouse at 108 Van Dyke Street in Red Hook around 1:20 a.m.

The FDNY says the pigs were someone's pets from a neighboring building and wandered into the warehouse that was used to store production equipment.

The owners eventually claimed the pigs, who were not injured.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | NYPD introduces emotional support dogs to help officers cope with stress of job
EMBED More News Videos

On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsred hooknew york citybrooklynfdnyfirepetsanimals
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Adams ends vaccine mandate for pro athletes, entertainers
NYPD targets quality-of-life crimes; critics cite 'broken windows'
CT governor signs bill suspending 25-cent gas tax holiday
LIVE | The Countdown
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
NYPD introduces emotional support dogs
Show More
2 teen brothers almost hit by truck, rescue driver using sledgehammer
Yellow cabs will soon be available on Uber app in new deal
Long Island districts poised to increase school taxes by nearly 2%
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Pres. Biden's sports council
10-year-old boy collapses in gym class, pronounced dead at hospital
More TOP STORIES News