Brooklyn protests: Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground

BROOKLYN -- Video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer during Friday night's protests in Brooklyn.



The video shows the young woman and the officer on the street near the Barclays Center, when he forcefully pushes her and she falls back several feet and lands hard on her back.

The video goes on to show the woman sit up and hold the back of her head as several people surround her.

Another video, apparently taken by the woman, appears to show the moment the officer shoved her.



In the video, the officer tells her to "get out of the street," she asks him why and that's when he moves toward her.

Mayor de Blasio said consequences for the officer's actions will be "visible and swift."

"That does not reflect our values, that is unacceptable," the mayor said. The NYPD has to do better. We cannot see a video like that. There is no reason for a video like that and it corrodes trust."

According to Twitter user @whitney_hu who posted one of the videos, the woman was treated at the emergency room, but has since been discharged.

The incident is one of a number violent interactions between police and protesters who were demonstrating following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

Two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday there would be an independent review of the protests and the police response.

Later in the morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he asked state Attorney General Letitia James to review all of the actions of police and protesters as well.
