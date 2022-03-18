Frightening surprise attack robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn

Frightening surprise attack robbery caught on camera

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD released video of a frightening attack in Brooklyn.

And police say the men behind it have attacked at least eight times.


The video shows someone come up from behind, put a man in a chokehold, then another man jumps in to rob the victim.

All eight cases happened in Flatbush.



The first one happened in November, the most recent earlier this month.

In each case the victims were robbed.

Police say the men often get away on bicycles.


They are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

