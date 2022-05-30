Police: Man robbed, sexually assaulted Brooklyn woman in separate attacks

Police say the man attacked a 54-year-old woman twice early Friday near Saint Marks and East New York Avenues in Brownsville.
Detectives say the suspect offered the woman a ride in his SUV and when she refused, he got out of the vehicle, hit her in the stomach, and stole her purse.
The woman continued walking and the man confronted her three blocks from the initial scene.
Police say that is when the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and drove away.
Doctors treated the woman at Brookdale Hospital for her injuries.
