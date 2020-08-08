Suspect wanted in Brooklyn armed taxi robbery spree

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for an armed man behind several taxi robberies across Brooklyn.Video from one of the incidents shows the suspect in a cab, pointing a firearm at the driver while demanding money.According to police, there were seven incidents total in Flatlands, Coney Island, East New York and Brownsville.The incidents took place between July 28 and August 5.In each incident, the suspect runs off after the drivers comply and give him cash.None of the victims were injured as a result of the robberies.----------