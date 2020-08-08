BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for an armed man behind several taxi robberies across Brooklyn.
Video from one of the incidents shows the suspect in a cab, pointing a firearm at the driver while demanding money.
According to police, there were seven incidents total in Flatlands, Coney Island, East New York and Brownsville.
RELATED | Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random attack at Manhattan subway station
The incidents took place between July 28 and August 5.
In each incident, the suspect runs off after the drivers comply and give him cash.
None of the victims were injured as a result of the robberies.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect wanted in Brooklyn armed taxi robbery spree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News