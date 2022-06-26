8-year-old among 4 shot during barbecue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Police said gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. near the courtyard of a building on Quincy Street where a barbecue was being held.
The 8-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet in the leg.
Three other people, a 27-year-old man and two women aged 35 and 46, were all shot in the leg.
All of the victims were treated at Kings County Hospital.
Police said the victims don't appear to be the intended targets and no arrests have been made.
