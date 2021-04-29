Shooting caught on camera in Brooklyn, victim shot in leg

By Eyewitness News
Search for 2 gunmen who injured man in Brooklyn

Police are looking for two gunmen in Brooklyn that injured another man.

It happened on Wednesday just after midnight in front of a home on Hoyt Street in Boerum Hill.

The two men approached a 46-year-old man, took out their guns, and then fired them several times at the victim.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The gunmen fled southbound on Hoyt Street towards Douglass Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

