22-year-old fatally shot outside home in Brooklyn: Police

By Eyewitness News
STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Brooklyn.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Chauncey Street in Brooklyn on Thursday.

They say the victim was 22-year-old Shyhiem McLean, who was shot twice in the chest.

McLean was pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital.

There are no details as to what took place before the shooting.

According to police, the victim lives right in front of the location where the shooting occurred.

So far there are no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

