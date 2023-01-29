Man shot in leg, chest in Bushwick, suspect at large: Officials

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Officials say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. in front of 35 Covert Street in Bushwick.

The victim, an unidentified man, was shot once in the chest and once in the leg, officials said.

He was transported to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a mask and blue jeans when they fled the scene, officials said.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.