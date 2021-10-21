4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after four people were shot outside a store in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The gunfire rang out on Glenwood Road just off Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the gunman appears to have emerged from a subway exit on Nostrand Avenue before turning onto Glenwood and approaching the four men who were outside a grocery store, next to the newsstand, and opening fire from approximately 15 feet away.

Three victims were shot in the leg and one in the hand.

They all appear to be men in their 30s, and all four are all expected to survive.

No arrests were immediately made, and the shooting is believed to be gang or drug related.

It is unclear if all four were the intended targets.

As many as half a dozen shots were fired, with sidewalk evidence markers covering shell casings.

Police said it appeared the gunman knew who he was going to shoot, fired the shots, and then ran back toward the subway and escaped.

The street was closed, and there was a heavy police presence at the scene.

