NYC gun violence: Man shot outside Brooklyn nightclub as mayor details crackdown

By
Man shot outside Brooklyn nightclub

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot outside a Brooklyn nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. outside of Kingz Secret Gem Club on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section.

A man was struck twice in the abdomen.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the gunman is unknown and they believe there was another suspect sitting inside a black Nissan.

The shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams laid out how the City would crack down on gun violence after President Biden pledged federal support.

Mike Marza has more on how Mayor Adams plans to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.



