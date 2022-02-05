NYC gun violence: Man shot outside Brooklyn nightclub as mayor details crackdown

Police said gunshots rang out just before 3 a.m. outside of Kingz Secret Gem Club on Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section.
A man was struck twice in the abdomen.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the gunman is unknown and they believe there was another suspect sitting inside a black Nissan.
The shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams laid out how the City would crack down on gun violence after President Biden pledged federal support.
