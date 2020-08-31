Man fatally shot in back outside Brooklyn church; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a church in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 62-year-old man was shot one time in the back outside of Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

RELATED | Victims say random man walked up, shot them while standing outside

Residents say the victim was in charge of taking care of the church.

Police are searching for a male in his 30's, between 5'8'' and 5'10''.

No arrests have been made at this time

It's unknown if there are any additional suspects.

