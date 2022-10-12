NYC schools employee dies after being shot in head in Brooklyn; 19-year-old suspect arrested

Jim Dolan has more on a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 19-year-old New York City schools employee in critical condition. Exclusive surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A New York City schools employee has died after being shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Ethan Holder, 19, was pronounced dead at Brooklyn Hospital after being shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. outside a deli at 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands section on Tuesday.

Police sources say a gunman fired four shots, striking the teenager once in the head.

They say there were no words exchanged between the two, and there was no argument before the shots were fired.

The Department of Education says the victim works as a paraprofessional for District 75, located in the same building as PS 203 Floyd Bennett School.

He was shot less than a block from the school, and according to police sources, he was the intended target of the shooting.

Javier Oates, a 19-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

The NYPD description of the gunman matched the man seen on the surveillance video. They say the suspect was wearing a red do-rag and a black parka over a red hoodie.

Moments after he passes the camera, you can see people react to the shooting.

Police say the have security camera video from several angles.

They say the gunman took off in a dark-colored Lexus.

