1 injured in police shooting in Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired on Lewis Avenue at around 1:10 p.m.

One person was being treated at the scene after it appears they were shot.

No officers were injured, a police official said.

The initial call response stemmed from a report of a residential burglary.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

