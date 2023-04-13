  • Watch Now
1 injured in police shooting in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 6:02PM
BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired on Lewis Avenue at around 1:10 p.m.

One person was being treated at the scene after it appears they were shot.

No officers were injured, a police official said.

The initial call response stemmed from a report of a residential burglary.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

