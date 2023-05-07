The NYPD is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured in Brooklyn.

Police search for gunman in Brooklyn shooting that wounded a 16-year-old

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 16-year-old in Brooklyn.

They say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Saturday at Throop Avenue and Madison Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

