Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights

Stray bullet hits woman lying in bed in NYC

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot while lying in bed in her Crown Heights, Brooklyn, apartment by a bullet that went through her window.

The woman was in her first floor apartment on Troy Avenue when a shot was fired outside at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The bullet went through her window and struck her in the left hand.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.



Police responded, but no arrests were made.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

