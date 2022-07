Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights

EMBED >More News Videos Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot while lying in bed in her Crown Heights, Brooklyn, apartment by a bullet that went through her window.The woman was in her first floor apartment on Troy Avenue when a shot was fired outside at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.The bullet went through her window and struck her in the left hand.She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.Police responded, but no arrests were made.The motive for the shooting is unknown.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.