1 woman killed, 2 men wounded in shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed and two men were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn Sunday.Police officers responded to Atlantic Avenue near Lincoln Avenue in Cypress Hills just after 6:15 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired.They found a 28-year-old woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.EMS took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Officers were then told about two other victims, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 36-year old man who was shot in the leg, that had gone to nearby hospitals on their own.As of yet, there is no word on their conditions.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------