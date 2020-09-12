Police investigating multiple shootings in Brooklyn; suspects on the loose

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating multiple shootings in Brooklyn Saturday night.According to officials, two shootings took place in Brooklyn, one in Dyker Heights and another in Downtown Brooklyn.Police say a 33-year-old was man shot while sitting in a BMW around 5:20 p.m. in Dyker Heights.They say two men approached the car and fired shots.The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Maimonides in critical condition.The suspects fled the scene.Meanwhile, officials say another man was shot on Hudson Walk in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. and was transported to Methodist Hospital.So far there are no arrests or motives.Footer - Brooklyn ----------