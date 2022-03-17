Business

Survey: Nearly 75 percent of Brooklyn small business sales still down from pre-pandemic levels

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- In Brooklyn, a new survey by the Chamber of Commerce shows nearly 75 percent of small business sales are still down from pre-pandemic levels.

Many are hoping for a rebound as we emerge from the worst of COVID - but they can't wait forever.

Angela owns the Therapy Wine Bar in Bed-Stuy, whose opening was first delayed by COVID. Then, when it finally did open, they couldn't really get going.

Angela says a lot of people wanted to book, but then they would cancel their event.

The study shows that 72% of Brooklyn businesses are still seeing lower sales than before the pandemic. 68% have fewer customers, and 41% still have fewer employees than they had two years ago.

"It has definitely been a struggle," Angela adds.

Angela has 10 workers dependent on her and the restaurant doing well - and she thinks that's starting to happen. She hopes that includes the ability sell drinks to go at a window she had installed for that purpose.

Governor Kathy Hochul came to Therapy in early March to announce her proposal. Hochul thinks it's vital to attract business.
Angela just wants to pay some bills.



"I think I'll make some money off it," she said.

