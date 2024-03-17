1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing inside Brooklyn deli

Raegan Medgie has more on the dispute that led to the fatal outcome.

Raegan Medgie has more on the dispute that led to the fatal outcome.

Raegan Medgie has more on the dispute that led to the fatal outcome.

Raegan Medgie has more on the dispute that led to the fatal outcome.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a stabbing at a Brooklyn deli on Sunday, police say.

The incident occurred on 77 4th Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

The 19-year-old who was killed was stabbed in the neck and chest.

The other was stabbed in the arm.

One witness said they were with the women at a party and ended up at the deli.

The witness explained that's when a man came up to the two, and made several advances, but the women turned him down, the conversation turned violent.

"They're not sober. They get rejected and they just escalated it ten-fold. We (were) all having a good night before this," the witness said. "We just had left and we went to the store to get food. We all were getting sandwiches, beef patties just to eat, We're hungry, we want to go home and this happens."

The two men fled the scene. Police continued to search for them.

Both victims were transported to New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, where one of the women died. The other remained in stable condition on Sunday morning.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.