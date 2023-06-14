Police seek suspect accused of stabbing woman pushing stroller with daughter inside in Brooklyn

Police say the suspect threatened the child and the mom got in between her and the stroller. That's when the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest and both legs.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a woman who is accused of stabbing a mother several times in downtown Brooklyn.

Officials say this happened Monday afternoon on the corner of Jay and Tillary Streets.

The victim was pushing a stroller with her three-year-old daughter inside, when the suspect began arguing with her, police said.

Police say the suspect threatened the child and the mom got in between her and the stroller. That's when the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest and both legs.

The suspect was allegedly wearing a blonde wig during the altercation. She ran from the scene.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The child was not harmed.

