Woman arrested after stealing postal truck, slamming into multiple cars in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was arrested after stealing a postal truck and slamming into multiple vehicles in Brooklyn.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman got behind the driver seat of a postal truck on Fulton Street and Patchen Avenue around 6:05 p.m.

They say she took the truck for a joyride, hitting multiple cars along the way.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that at least 14 vehicles were struck.

Officials say the joyride ended in front of 1509 Fulton St., where the postal truck collided with a parked vehicle.

Citizen App video shows the damaged truck following the crash.

The suspect then got out of the truck, ran and was quickly caught by officers from the 81st precinct.

Officials say she is in custody and charges are pending.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

