Man arrested after wild fight caused tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks

Anthony Melendez, 35, faces charges including assault.
Police say Melendez chased the victim with a knife, then knocked them both onto the tracks at Broadway Junction on Wednesday night.
He then allegedly slashed the victim several times.
Both men got off the tracks without harm.
