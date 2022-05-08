Two men get into fight, tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men got into a fight and then tumbled onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police say the instigator chased the victim with a knife and knocked them both onto the tracks at Broadway Junction on Wednesday night.

The suspect then slashed the victim on his head and chest.

Both men managed to get off the tracks without getting hit by a train.

The victim received treatment.



Police are still searching for the slasher.

