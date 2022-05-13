Subway shooting suspect Frank James set to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The man arrested in last month's mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway will be arraigned in federal court Friday.Last week, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.Both charges carry the possibility of life in prison.James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets on a train full of morning commuters.All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.----------