Subway shooting suspect Frank James set to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court

EMBED <>More Videos

Subway shooting suspect set to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The man arrested in last month's mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway will be arraigned in federal court Friday.

Last week, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Both charges carry the possibility of life in prison.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets on a train full of morning commuters.

All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citygun violencemass shootingsubwayshootingsubway crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
75 NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
Man fatally stabbed during dispute in Greenwich Village
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Police to release 911 calls from unsolved Gilgo Beach murder
Muslim man claims his work clothes were stuffed with bacon by boss
AccuWeather: Showers and drizzle
DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers
Show More
Woman mauled by bear while checking her mail
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Convicted sex offender charged in Bronx elevator rape
15-year-old girl fatally shot in head, 4 others wounded in NJ
Half of NYC drivers not moving cars for Alternate Side Parking
More TOP STORIES News