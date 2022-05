EMBED >More News Videos A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A federal grand jury in Brooklyn returned a two-count indictment against the man accused of the mass shooting on a subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn last month The indictment expands the charges against Frank James.Prosecutors charged James with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.Both charges carry the possibility of life in prison.----------