Brooklyn church demands Dallas BBQ fix pipes causing 'sludge' leaking through its ceiling

Brooklyn Tabernacle is demanding action after they claim clogged pipes from a nearby Dallas BBQ restaurant is causing leaks inside its building. Kemberley Richardson has the story.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It's church vs. restaurant for two establishments in Downtown Brooklyn.

The constant rescheduling and shuffling of services and community programs happens to be a problem at The Brooklyn Tabernacle. The root of this issue? A nasty mix of who knows what leaking inside parts of the church.

"It's been a mixture of fecal matter," said Pastor Brian Pettrey of the Brooklyn Tabernacle. "There is sludge in lines that ferment over time."

According to the pastor, the contaminated liquid is coming from a building nearby, specifically Dallas BBQ, owned by Thor Equities.

The restaurant sits above the church basement where kids gather in the gym and theatre.

This issue appears to have started back in 2019, when a judge ordered the eatery to make necessarily repairs to the pipes.

But with the ceiling still dripping, lawyers for the church have now filed a motion, hoping the court will once again step in.

"They've been increasing in severity. They've been increasing in frequency. Just this summer, there was a leak that lasted three weeks," said Leah Vickers, an attorney for Brooklyn Tabernacle.

The church has repeatedly foot the bill to clean up the mess, which they say has caused millions in damage.

"Why are we wasting our money that we don't have a lot of, to clean up your mess," said one parishioner, Daniel Arbeeny.

Eyewitness News reached out to both Thor Equities and the restaurant but did not hear back.

