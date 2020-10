EMBED >More News Videos A 38-year-old man was arrested in Vermont and is charged with shooting his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter in the Bronx last month.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the chest in Brooklyn.Shortly before 8 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot while standing in front of 974 Rutland Road in East Flatbush, in the middle of a busy area.The teen told police he felt pain in his chest.He was then taken to Kings County hospital where he is expected to survive.----------