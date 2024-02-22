Coors Light truck crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Coors Light semi-truck crashed into a Popeyes restaurant in East Williamsburg Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the driver of the truck struck the restaurant on Vandervoort Avenue around 7:15 p.m., leaving an unknown number of people with minor injuries.

Police say a white Subaru sedan was also struck in the collision.

The 60-year-old truck driver was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and refused medical attention.

A 22-year-old woman, inside the Popeyes, complained of shock and also refused medical assistance.

No arrests were made.

Citizen App video shows first responders on the scene of a truck crash at a Popeyes in Brooklyn.

FDNY was on the scene to check on the integrity of the structure and noted that the building is stable.

