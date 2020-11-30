Brooklyn crash: Uber passenger critical after car hit by speeding Dodge Charger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8379235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video from two angles shows the terrifying crash in Clinton Hill. Courtesy: Williamsburg News.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A passenger was ejected from her Uber when a speeding Dodge Charger smashed into the vehicle in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.The driver of the Dodge Charger blew a red light at Bedford Avenue and Dekalb Avenue and crashed into the for hire vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.Surveillance video showed the force of the crash, which sent the Honda Accord, which was westbound on Dekalb Avenue, onto the sidewalk, coming to rest in front of a deli.The 32-year-old female passenger was ejected from the Uber and rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.The Uber driver was in stable condition at the same hospital.The driver of the Dodge Charger, 22-year-old Ryan Ortiz of Middletown NY, was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.He appears to have gone through a red light at a high rate of speed. Charges against him are pending the outcome of an investigation.----------