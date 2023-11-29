Large water main break floods street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Brooklyn.

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the water main break located on Baltic Street at Clinton and Henry streets.

The FDNY says they received a call about the break just before 4 p.m.

A DEP crew is investigating the leak. They say everyone has water service.

No injuries have been reported.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.