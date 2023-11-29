  • Watch Now
Large water main break floods street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 10:21PM
Large water main break in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn
Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Brooklyn.

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the water main break located on Baltic Street at Clinton and Henry streets.

The FDNY says they received a call about the break just before 4 p.m.

A DEP crew is investigating the leak. They say everyone has water service.

No injuries have been reported.

